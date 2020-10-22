The Mauston Golden Eagle Volleyball team overcame a lot of adversity Thursday night to advance in the WIAA Division 2 post season. Mauston dropped the first set 25-23. Mauston overcame the slow start to win the 2nd set 25-21. In the third set Mauston again faced adversity losing senior Maddy Scully to an injury. Mauston rallied for their fallen teammate behind strong bench play by Faith Hendrickson, Ameillia Gunther, and Sadie Eckerman to take the 3rd set 25-17 and the 4th set 25-20 to pull of the 3-1 victory over the Marshall Cardinals. Mauston got a big game from seniors Matti Wafle, and Emma Incaprero to lift the Golden Eagles to a WIAA Regional Championship matchup with Madison Edgewood Saturday. That game will be played at Lake Mills high school.