It was an early December game that had the feelings of March. The Mauston Golden Eagles were able to get by Wautoma 75-67 Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in South Central Conference action. The game was fast paced with a lot of action and went back and forth. Mauston jumped out to an early lead but foul trouble allowed Wautoma to get back in the game and stay close throughout the night. Wautoma tied the game at 67 after Sam Weiss notched a 3 pointer around the 1:30 mark but Mauston knocked down free throws down the stretch to claim the victory. Adon Saylor led the Golden Eagles with 23 points; Kraig Armstrong added 18, Braden Benzine scored 15 points in limited action due to foul trouble, and Spenser Lehman was the 4th Golden Eagles player to score double figures adding 10. Wautoma was led by Logan Johnson who had a game high 27 points. Mauston will step out of conference to host Hillsboro Thursday night.