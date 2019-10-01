The Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team held on to a 39-38 victory over Adams-Friendship Friday night. Mauston had an early 18-7 lead in the first half but the Green Devils Kept fighting back and would eventually tie the game multiple times at 24-24 and 28-28, but Mauston never allowed them to take the lead in the victory. Mauston got 13 points apiece from Braden Benzine and Adon Saylor. Mauston improves to 7-8 on the season and 4-2 in South Central Conference. Caleb Hamilton led the Green Devils with 11 points. Adams-Friendship drops to 7-9 and 2-4 in South Central Conference. The Golden Eagles will travel to Richland Center on Tuesday. Adams-Friendship will host River Valley Monday night.