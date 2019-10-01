The Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team held on to a 39-38 victory over Adams-Friendship Friday night.  Mauston had an early 18-7 lead in the first half but the Green Devils Kept fighting back and would eventually tie the game multiple times at 24-24 and 28-28, but Mauston never allowed them to take the lead in the victory.  Mauston got 13 points apiece from Braden Benzine and Adon Saylor.  Mauston improves to 7-8 on the season and 4-2 in South Central Conference.  Caleb Hamilton led the Green Devils with 11 points.  Adams-Friendship drops to 7-9 and 2-4 in South Central Conference.  The Golden Eagles will travel to Richland Center on Tuesday.  Adams-Friendship will host River Valley Monday night.    