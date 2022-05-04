The Mauston Golden Eagles hung on to defeat the Westfield Pioneers 4-3 Tuesday night in South Central Conference baseball. Mauston was able to score 3 runs in the 3rd inning to grab a 3-0 lead. Brock Massey walked with the bases loaded scoring Mauston’s first run that was followed by a Charlie Scott 2 run single a couple batters later. Mauston would add a needed insurance run in the bottom of the 6th. Spenser Lehman pinch ran for Charlie Scott who drew a lead of walk. Lehman was able to steal 2nd and get to 3rd on a ball that got away from the catcher. Lehman then scored on a sac fly by Jerick Goers increasing Mauston’s lead to 4-0. Westfield would score 3 runs in the 7th but pitcher Brock Massey was able to strike out Hunter Goodwin with the tying run in scoring position to end the game. Massey got the victory on the mound pitching a complete game giving up 3 runs on 6 hits and striking out 8. Mauston improves to 2-3 in SCC action and 3-7 overall.