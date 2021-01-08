The Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball team never got its offense on track in a 42-62 loss to Wisconsin Dells Friday night. Adon Saylor who finished with 18 points was the only double figure scorer for Mauston although Joe Hammer and Brock Massey each added 6. Mauston fell behind by 14 at the half and the Dells opened their lead in the 2nd half behind Jacob Rockwell who finished with 19 points. Mauston falls to 4-7 and 2-2 in South Central Conference action. Wisconsin Dells improves to 7-0 and 3-0 in South Central action. Mauston hits the road on Tuesday to take on the Nekoosa Papermakers.