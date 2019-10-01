The Mauston Golden Eagles offense struggled Tuesday night in a 55-38 loss to the La Crosse Aquinas Bluegolds. The Golden Eagles were playing without leading scorer Adon Saylor. The Golden Eagles fell behind by 13 at halftime and could get no closer than 8 in the 2nd half. Freshman Brock Massey led the offensive charge for Mauston scoring a career high 20 points and sophomore Keith Hayes scored 8 but the rest of the Golden Eagles combined for just 10points. Aquinas was led by Quinn Miskowski who scored 22. Mauston falls to 3-1 on the season and will travel to Tomah on Friday night.