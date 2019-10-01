The Mauston Golden eagle CC teams competed at the 2023 Redhawk CC Invitational on Thursday September 7th…Thirteen schools competed at the 2023 Redhawk..The Golden Eagle CC teams had some of their best performance of the season on the challenging Ettrick Golf Club cross country course..

The MHS girls team placed 7th led by senior Morgan Firlus placing 15th 23:09 and junior Alexys Smith placing 17th 23:22 in the girls 5K( 3,1 mile ) course. The balance of the MHS girls runners placing: Maddie Gosda 34th, Naome Pouillie 40th, Genevieve Hanson 43rd and Scarlet Smith 44th.

The MHS boys team placed 2nd in the 13 team field. The top five team scores: Arcadia 31. MAUSTON 55,Bangor 73,G-E-T 74 and Mondovi 134..The boys varsity team placed five runners in the top twenty finishers…Josh Ellerman 5th 17:50, Brekk Peterson 9th 18:20, Tyler Schwartz 18:40, freshman Weston Pouillie 15th 19:07 and Blake Herrewig 19th 19:19. The balance of the boys team placing Rumen Southworth 32nd and freshman Haakon Peterson 33rd.

The boys JV team placed second at the meet led by top 10 performances by Ahren Heinrich 4th, Caleb Bires 5th, Jayden Vanderhoof 6th and Noah Cortez 10th.