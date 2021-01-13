The Mauston Golden Eagles boys basketball team used a team effort to dispatch the Nekoosa Papermakers Tuesday night. Mauston got double figure scoring from four different players in their 61-37 win over the Papermakers. Mauston got a game high 13 points from Braden Benzine, freshman Brock Massey finished with 12 while juniors Spenser Lehman and Adon Saylor each added 11. The win improved the Golden Eagles to 5-7 on the season and 3-2 in South Central Conference action. Nekoosa was led by John Barten who finished with 12 points. Nekoosa drops to 0-9 on the season. Mauston is scheduled to host Westby Friday night.