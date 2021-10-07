The Golden Eagles are South Central Conference Champions once again after sweeping the Wautoma Hornets 3-0 Thursday night in Girls Volleyball. The Golden Eagles move to 8-0 in South Central Conference play and 20-8 overall. Wautoma falls to 5-2 in the South Central Conference and 14-10 overall. Mauston can clinch an outright conference title by defeating Adams-Friendship on Tuesday. Mauston won the sets 25-19, 25-13, and 25-23. Mauston got a strong game from both Quist sisters Mia and Maddi. Maddi had multiple aces in the victory. Mauston had never won a conference championship in Volleyball before 2019, now the Golden Eagles have won 3 in a row.