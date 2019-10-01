The Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball team dropped their 5th straight game falling at home to Richland Center 68-45 Wednesday afternoon. The Golden Eagles fell behind by 17 at the half and never got any closer than 17 in the 2nd half. Mauston was led by Brock Massey who finished with 16 points, Spenser Lehman notched 10 for the Golden Eagles who fall to 3-5 on the season. Richland Center is now 7-1 on the season. Mauston will return to South Central Conference action Monday, traveling to Westfield.