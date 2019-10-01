The MHS Golden Eagle cross country teams competed at the WIAA Division 2 Cross Country Sectional Meet on Saturday October 22 at the Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls.it was a great day for cross country – the weather was outstanding and the CC course at Skyline posed a challenge for all of the runners.. ” The course at BRF will certainly ” test your competitive soul” commented Coach DeVoe…The top two teams in each race plus the top 5 individuals on non-qualifying teams would advance to the WIAA State Championships at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday October 29th..

The MHS girls team: Morgan Firlus, Alexys Smith, Maddie Gosda, Roslyn Malacina, Mackena Peterson and Naomi Poulie raced to a 10th place finish out of sixteen team teams. The team’s performance was led by junior Morgan Firlus racing a personal best time of 21;39 finishing in 11th place overall. The really exciting part of her race was that Morgan was the 5th place individual qualifier for the WIAA State Meet. : Morgan was in the top 15 the entire race. She made a big push in the last 1000 meters that put her in position to qualify for state as an individual qualifier. It was a pretty emotional deal when Morgan was announced as s state qualifier.

certainly a classic MHS CC experience.” commented Coach DeVoe.. The balance of the MHS girls team placing; Alexys Smith 34th ( 23:22), Maddie Gosda 61st (27:02), Roslyn Malacina 72nd ( 28:18), Mackena Peterson 75th( 28:45) and Naomi Poulie 76th ( 28;54).

The boys race featured three teams ranked in the top 10 boys division two team in the state of Wisconsin…West Salem ranked 6th, Bloomer ranked 8th and Mauston ranked 10th. ” Our guys went into this race knowing just how important it is to trust yourself- trust your training and trusting your team to compete at a level where their best could do what it do Today’s race was proof of the ” power of WE” commented Coach DeVoe. It was a three team race from the start. Senior Eli Boppart took command of the race right away winning the BRF sectional race in a time of 16:33 on a very challenging course , The excitement of the race continued to build as Mauston’s pack battled with the strong packs of West Salem and Bloomer. ” We were clearly in 3rd place at the 2 mile mark ..the last mile for our pack was incredible. Tyler Schwartz 10th 17:41,Josh Ellerman 12th 17:49, Drake Gosda 15th 18:04, Graham Hallwood 34th 19:06, Owen Hallwood 43 rd 19:23 and Blake Herrewig 50th 19;30. The final team scores the top 5 teams:

MAUSTON 72, West Salem 78, Bloomer 108, Altoona 132 and Arcadia 158. The Mauston boys team were sectional champions and had punched their ticket to the 2022 WIAA State Championships. It was a great day for MHS Cross country. Morgan qualifies, Elis becomes Maustons first boys four time state qualifier and the boys team advances to the state meet.. This is so much fun ” commented Coach DeVoe.