The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team remained in first place in the South Central Conference with a 6-1 victory over Wautoma Thursday night. Brock Massey had a big game pitching 6 strong innings giving up just 1 run on 1 hit 1 walk and 10 strikeouts. Massey went 2×3 at the plate while teammate Isaac Steinke also went 2×3 with an RBI. Mauston improves to 7-1 in the conference and 14-3 overall. Watuoma drops to 5-3 in the conference and 9-7 overall. Mauston will host Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday with both teams having a chance to clinch a share of the SCC title with a victory.