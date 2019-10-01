The Mauston Volleyball team had 4 players named to the All-South Central Conference team. Senior Emma Incaprero was named to the first team along with junior Mia Quist. Incaprero and Quist were joined on the first team by Robin Anderson of Nekoosa, Brooke Hartley of Wisconsin Dells, and Harleigh Egan and Hattie Bray both of Wautoma. Matti Wafle and Maddy Scully both garnered 2nd team honors for the Golden Eagles. Matti and Maddy were joined on the 2nd team by Aneta Gbur of Adams-Friendship, Ava Stahl of Wautoma, and Brynn Janke, and Alanna Wilson of Wisconsin Dells. Mauston completed a 9-1 South Central Conference record claiming their 2nd straight outright conference championship.