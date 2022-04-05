The MHS TF team competed at the 2022 UW-Stout Elite TF meet held on Friday April 4th..This meet required a performance mark to be met in order to compete. MHS had five athletes qualify for the meet. Justyna Jacacki, freshman qualified in the 400 M dash, junior Brie Eckerman qualified in the 55 M Hurdles as well as the 55M dash,sophomore Eli hallwood qualified in the pole vault , junior Carver goodman qualified in the 55 M high hurdles as well as the 55 M dash and Eli Boppart qualified in the 1600 and 3200 M events.

” We had a very good performance at the Elite Meet..everyone placed in the top ten of their events”…Justyna Jacacki placed 9th out of 36 runners in the 400 M dash with a time of 1:06.8. Carver Goodman placed 9th in the 55M high hurdles. Eli hallwood cleared 11’6″ in the pole vault, Eli Boppart placed 4th in the 1600 M run with a time of 4:35.6

Eli placed 2nd in the 3200 M run. Junior , Brie Eckerman was he 2022 Elite Meet Champion in the 55 M high hurdles. Brie’s time of 9.05 is the fastest time in Girls Division 2 track and field in Wisconsin.