Eli, a junior, had a terrific season, culminating in a runner-up finish at the WIAA D2 state meet. He led Mauston to an incredible South Central Conference team title (Mauston scored 19 points) and won an individual title. Eli finished first at the SCC meet by nearly 2 minutes. He won the individual title at the Colby sectional by 35 seconds, finishing in 16:10, which was his season best. At the WIAA State Meet he moved patiently through the race to finish 2nd with an outstanding time of 16:16, just 10 seconds behind the state champion from Shorewood. Eli was 51st at the Nike Cross Country Regional meet with a time of 15:53, his lifetime PR. He is highly deserving of this award for his excellent season.