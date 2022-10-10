The MHS CC teams competed at the 2022 Wisconsin Dells Invitational CC meet held at Christmas Mountain Golf Course on Saturday October 8th. The girls varsity team raced to a 4th place finish at the seven team invitational. Team scores: Medford 19,Baraboo 48, Dells 74 ,MAUSTON 104. Nekoosa Inc. and Prairie Du Chien Inc. Junior Morgan Firlus led the girls team with her 15th place finish . The balance of the girls team finishing: Alexys Smith 18th, Maddy Gosda 22, Roslyn Malacina 24th, Naomi Pouliee 25 and Mackena Peterson 26th.

The boys varsity put on an impressive display of Mauston CC “pack running” enroute to their 1st Place finish at the Dells Invite. The finish time gap between Mauston’s 2nd runner and Mauston’s 5th runner was only 37seconds Team scores: MAUSTON 30. Baraboo 62, Medford 64, Dells 66, Prairie Du Chien 143 and Nekoosa 176. The MHS boys placed five runners in the top 9 places:Senior , Eli Boppart led the boys team , winning the individual championship in a time of 16:58 , 5th place Josh Ellerman 18:09, 7th place Tyler Schwartz 18:36, Drake Gosda 8th place 18:37, and Graham Hallwood 9th place 18:46, Blake Herrewig 20th place 19;45 and Owen Hallwood 21st 19:46 rounded out the varsity finishers for MHS.. The boys JV team placed 2nd, led by medalist performance by junior Rumen Southworth and freshman Brekk Peterson..

“This week, homecoming week, was a very busy week for everyone at MHS. Our CC kids had a solid meet at BRF on Tuesday, had their share of homecoming fun during the week and still had enough fuel in their tank to have a very strong race at the Dells Invite, I am very proud of how they handled all the homecoming activity and still were able to let their best do what it could do at the invite. It was a great day for MHS CC and a great week for MHS.” commented Coach DeVoe

The Golden Eagle CC teams will be headed for Nekoosa on Thursday October 13th to compete in the 2022 South Central Conference cross country championships.High school competition begins @ 4:30 @ NHS.