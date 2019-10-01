The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston Hockey Co-op took down Wisconsin Rapids 4-1 in each teams season opener. The RWD/Mauston co-op got a hat trick from Caden Brandt in the victory. Czech Republic foreign exchange student Lukas Vana added a goal as well for the Cheavers. Alexander Greibe got the victory in goal for the Cheavers stopping 26/27 shots on goal. The Cheavers will take on Eau Claire North in Somerset on Friday.