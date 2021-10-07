The MHS cross country teams competed at the 2021 BRF Invite held at the Skyline Golf Course on Tuesday October 5th..The boys varsity team raced to a second place finish out of nine teams.tHe team scores for the top 5 teams: West Salem 38, MAUSTON 66, Ellsworth 87,Chippewa Valley Bolts 123 and Stanley-Boyd 131. MHS runner, Eli Boppart won the 5k race in a time of 16:31. Sophomore Tyler Schwartz was also a medalist with his 8th place finish.

The MHS girls CCteam raced to a 4th place finish led by meadlists Elle Horn 7th place and sophomore Morgan Firlus placing 14th. The girls team scores: West Salem 37, Mosinee 43, Durand 72, MAUSTON 110 and Ellsworth 143.