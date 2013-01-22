The Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball team used a big 2nd half to blow by Westfield 66-40 Friday night. The Golden Eagles and Pioneers were deadlocked at 22 going into halftime and the game remained tied at 26 in the early parts of the 2nd half. Mauston then did what they do best amped up the defensive pressure and pulled away outscoring Westfield 44-18 in the 2nd stanza. Cade Hall again led Mauston with 26 points while Gage Kobylski put in 16 points. Mauston got another dyanamite defensive effort led by senior guard Isaac Saylor. Trey Honnold came off the Mauston bench to chip in 5points. The Golden Eagles improved to 7-3 on the season and 3-0 in South Central Conference play. Westfield was led by Derek Drew who put in 13 points. Westfield falls to 6-3 and 1-2 in the South Central Conference. Mauston gets a week off before hosting Nekoosa Friday night.