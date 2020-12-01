The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has announced its 2020 All-Region Teams. Because of the circumstances of 2020 and the reduced number of teams competing in the fall, the Large and Small divisions within each Region were combined, so there were four Regions. Award information for spring teams and players will be announced following the completion of that season. Mauston was the only area team represented on the All-Region Team. Running back Kraig Armstrong and Defensive lineman Sterling Wilke were named to the All-Region Team in Region 4.

The WFCA will announce a single All-State Team that includes both fall and spring athletes after the completion of the spring season.