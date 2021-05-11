The Adams-Friendship Green Devils slugged by Mauston 13-5 Tuesday evening. Christian Quinnell was the winning pitcher for the Green Devils he went 4 innings giving up 3 runs on 3 hits, he also helped his cause at the plate going 3-4 with a triple and 4 runs driven in. Dalton Pollex also had 3 hits for the Green Devils who are now 7-1 on the season and 2-1 in South Central Conference action. A pair of freshman led the way for the Golden Eagles Charlie Scott and Brady Baldwin each went 2-2 in the loss. Mauston falls to 4-4 on the season and 2-3 in South Central Conference play. Mauston will host Nekoosa Thursday evening.