2023 SCC Volleyball All Conference
1st Team All-Conference
Name School Year
Evy Shaw Adams-Friendship 12
Makenna Pouillie Mauston 12
Samya Hughes** Nekoosa 11
Hallie Anderson Nekoosa 11
Montana Groskreutz Wautoma 12
Bri Buechner** Wautoma 12
Bryn Janke** Wisconsin Dells 12
Paisley Lindner** Wisconsin Dells 12
Natalie Field Wisconsin Dells 11
** Unanimous Selection
2nd Team All-Conference
Name School Year
Dylan Walsh Mauston 11
Kaelyn Chasenah Nekoosa 12
Mickayla Andrews Nekoosa 12
Allison Botters Wautoma 11
Madalyn Meyers Wautoma 11
Madalyn Chappell Westfield 12
Sade Partlow Wisconsin Dells 11
Ari Partlow Wisconsin Dells 11
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bryn Janke/Wisconsin Dells
Comments are closed.