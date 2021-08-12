2021 All-Conference South Central Baseball & Softball Teams (Local Athletes)
South Central Baseball All-Conference Teams
Local Athletes
1st Team All-South Central
Brock Massey Mauston (as infielder)
Charlie Scott Mauston
Carson Klaus Adams-Friendship (player of the year)
Dalton Pollex Adams-Friendship
Wyatt Pollex Adams-Friendship
Matt Getgen Wisconsin Dells
Wil Michalsky Wisconsin Dells
2nd Team All-South Central
Brock Massey Mauston (as Pitcher)
Zander Klaus Adams-Friendship
Chrystian Quinnell Adams-Friendship
Jordan Jossart Adams-Friendship
Brooks Slack Wisconsin Dells
Jacob Rockwell Wisconsin Dells
Degan Jensen Wisconsin Dells
2021 South Central All-Conference Softball Teams
Local Athletes
1st Team All-South Central
Gracie Walker Wisconsin Dells
Maddie Jones Wisconsin Dells
Kayla Gray Wisconsin Dells
Alanna Wilson Wisconsin Dells
2nd Team All South Central
Maya Michalsky Wisconsin Dells
Jade Herzer Wisconsin Dells
Maya Hale Wisconsin Dells
McKenzie Armstrong Adams-Friendship
Reese Gribble Adams-Friendship
Lexi Peterson Adams-Friendship
