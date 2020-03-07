2019-2020 South Central Conference All-Conference Girls Basketball Teams
FIRST TEAM
NAME SCHOOL GRADE
Kallysa Farrell* Adams-Friendship 11
Marissa Harnisch* Nekoosa 12
Lexi Brakebush* Westfield 11
Hailey Anchor* Wisconsin Dells 10
Audra Johnson* Wisconsin Dells 11
SECOND TEAM
NAME SCHOOL GRADE
Kyra Bula Adams-Friendship 11
Isabella Escamilla Nekoosa 10
Diana Duran Wautoma 11
Tahya Reetz Westfield 12
Iris Slotten Westfield 12
Brooke Smith Wisconsin Dells 10
Kayla Gray Wisconsin Dells 11
*Unanimous
Player of the year: Lexi Brakebush Westfield
