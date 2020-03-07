2019-2020 SCC GBB All Conference Teams

FIRST TEAM

                NAME                                                                   SCHOOL                                               GRADE

Kallysa Farrell*                                    Adams-Friendship                   11

Marissa Harnisch*                              Nekoosa                                  12

Lexi Brakebush*                                 Westfield                                 11

Hailey Anchor*                                    Wisconsin Dells                       10

Audra Johnson*                                  Wisconsin Dells                       11

 

 

SECOND TEAM

                NAME                                                                   SCHOOL                                               GRADE

Kyra Bula                                            Adams-Friendship                   11

Isabella Escamilla                               Nekoosa                                  10

Diana Duran                                        Wautoma                                11

Tahya Reetz                                       Westfield                                 12

Iris Slotten                                           Westfield                                 12

Brooke Smith                                      Wisconsin Dells                       10

Kayla Gray                                          Wisconsin Dells                       11

 

 

 

 

 

*Unanimous

 

Player of the year: Lexi Brakebush Westfield