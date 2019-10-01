12 Golden Eagles Earn All-Conference Honors in Football Armstrong Named Offensive Player of the Year
12 Mauston Golden Eagles Named to SCC All-Conference Team
The South Central Conference announced its All-Conference teams that featured a large amount of Mauston Golden Eagles. Kraig Armstrong not only earned 1st team All-Conference honors but also was named the conferences Offensive Player of the Year. Joining Armstrong on the South Central All-Conference offensive 1st team was:
Center Sterling Wilke
Guard Aiden Zufall
Tackle Ryle Kobylski
Quarterback Spenser Lehman
H-Back Adon Saylor
Wide Receiver Jack Luehman
1st Team All-Conference defensive players included
Defensive Back Jack Luehman
Linebacker Noah Kratochvil
Linebacker Adon Saylor
Defensive End Ryle Kobylski
Making the 2nd Team All-Conference team offensively were
Wide Receiver Cam Cafferty
Offensive Lineman Tyler Hardy
Return Specialist Jack Luehman
Defensively
Defensive Back Dawson Dearth
Linebacker Dalton Hoehn
And Defensive tackle Aiden Zufall
