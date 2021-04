Hunter Schmitt thru for 5 touchdowns and 116 yards as the Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver wolves defeated North Crawford 54-22 Friday night. Schmitt also ran for 112 yards and 2 more scores for the 8-man Co-op. Kaden Sprotte had also 7 receptions for 116 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Silver-Wolves 2-2 on the season will travel to Kickapoo/La Farge this Friday.