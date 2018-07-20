The Wonewoc-Center Girls basketball team won a nip and tuck battle with New Lisbon Thursday night in Scenic Bluffs Girls basketball by a final score of 45-43. New Lisbon led early 9-3 but that was the largest lead either team would have in the entire game. The game was marred by turnovers and fouls. 4 players fouled out in the game two players from each team. New Lisbon led 21-19 at halftime, Wonewoc-Center would go on a mini run in the 2nd half to take a 33-29 lead, that lead was short lived as the Rockets battled back to take a 42-37 lead with only minutes remaining. Wonewoc-Center hit just one 3 pointer in the game a 3 pointer by Lauren Johnson late in the game to tie the game up at 42. It was the only 3 points in the game for Johnson but a big 3 it was. Nichole Totzke got a put back bucket on the Wolves next possession to give them a 44-42 lead and the teams would trade a free throw apiece the rest of the way to create the final 45-43 score. Kelsey Justman had 17 for Wonewoc-Center while Libby Rogers had 17 to lead the Rockets. New Lisbon drops to 1-1 in Scenic Bluffs Conference action and 2-3 overall. Wonewoc-Center improves to 1-1 and 1-0 in Scenic Bluffs play.