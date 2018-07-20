The Wonewoc-Center Wolves used a 17-0 run midway through the game to pull away from the Weston Eagles Monday night in Girls Basketball. The Lady Wolves led 18-16 but scored 17 straight to end the first half and begin the 2nd half to build a 35-16 lead. Wonewoc-Center would cruise from there to a 50-36 win to improve their record to 3-1 on the season. Kailey Ertel led the Wolves with 14 points while Nicole Tozke added 12. Stacie Kopenhafer was a defensive nightmare for the Silver Eagles and was able to score 8 points offensively. Weston drops to 1-3 on the season they were led by Laurissa Pickle who scored a game high 22 points. Wonewoc-Center will travel to Cashton on Thursday.