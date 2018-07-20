The Wonewoc-Center Wolves got there revenge on Royall in High School Girls Volleyball. Wonewoc-Center swept Royall 3-0 behind strong games from seniors Nichole Totzke and Shelby Justman, Sophomore Kelsey Justman also had a big game for the Wolves. Royall defeated Wonewoc-Center in an earlier season matchup. Royall appeared to be poised to make things tough once again on the Wolves leading 15-12 in set one but Wonewoc-Center finished the set on a 13-2 run and had little problems with the Panthers the rest of the way. Wonewoc-Center took the sets 25-17, 25-17, and 25-12. Wonewoc-Center is now 4-1 in SBC action and 10-3 overall. Royall drops to 3-2 in Scenic Bluffs Conference action.