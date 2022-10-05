The Wonewoc-Center Wolves have forced a 3 way tie atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference Volleyball standings after sweeping #10 Royall 3-0 Tuesday night. The Wolves got another dominating performance by Kelsey Justman who finished with 27 kills. Brynn Ertel and Estanna Grawein each had 5kills while Jaelyn Stowe added 29assists for the Wolves.. Marah Gruen paced the Panthers with 16kills. Wonewoc-Center, Royall, and Hillsboro are all 8-2 in conference action with 4 games remaining. Wonewoc-Center took the sets 25-15, 25-18, and 25-21. Wonewoc-Center will travel to Hillsboro on Thursday while the Panthers will travel to Cashton in a possible conference championship elimination game.