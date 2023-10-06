The Wonewoc-Center Wolves Volleyball team remained in Conference Championship contention after winning a pair of games Thursday evening. Wonewoc-Center bounced back from their loss to Royall by downing both Brookwood and Bangor 3-0 in the Hillsboro Elementary School Gymnasium. Emma Milbrand had a big pair of games for the Wolves getting numerous blocks and kills. Wonewoc-Center is now 11-1 in the conference and 23-1 overall. They will get their rematch vs Royall at home this Tuesday night.