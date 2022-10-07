The Wonewoc-Center Wolves escaped the opening set and then rolled in the next two to defeat the Hillsboro Tigers 3-0 (26-24, 25-16, and 25-20) in Scenic Bluffs Conference Volleyball action Thursday night. The win put Wonewoc-Center in the driver’s seat to at least claim a share of the Scenic Bluffs Conference title with 3 games remaining. Wonewoc-Center improves to 9-2 in conference action while Hillsboro drops into 2nd place with an 8-3 conference record. Royall also sits at 9-2 alongside the Wolves in the Conference lead. Kelsey Justman once again led the Wolves with 21kills and 2 blocks while Jaelyn Stowe added 34assists. Estanna Graewin also helped Wonewoc-Center notching a career high 8kills. Michelyn Hanson led the Tigers with 9kills 9digs and 5blocks. Wonewoc-Center will host New Lisbon on Tuesday while Hillsboro will travel to Royall.