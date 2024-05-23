The Wonewoc-Center Wolves softball season came to an end Wednesday evening falling to Seneca 7-3 in a WIAA D5 Regional Semi-Final. Wonewoc-Center had a 1-0 lead going into the 6th inning but Seneca erupted for 7 runs over the final two frames to garner the victory. Kelsey Justman went 2×4 while Bryn Ertel went 1×2 with an RBI for Wonewoc-Center in the loss. Seneca was led by Raya Wallin who went 3×4 with 3RBI’s. Wonewoc-Center finishes their season with a 9-9 record. Seneca improves to 10-11 and moves on to take on Ithaca in a Regional Championship game.