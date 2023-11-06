For the first time since 1998 a Golden Ball is coming home to Juneau County thanks to the Wonewoc-Center Wolves Volleyball team. The Wolves won a pair of thrilling matches defeating Fall River 3-2 in reverse sweep fashion Friday morning before completing the reverse sweep once again in the State Championship game vs Wausau Newman Catholic. The pair of victories gave Wonewoc-Center a State Championship for the first time in Volleyball or any other sport. It is the first time in Scenic Bluffs Conference history a team has won a State Championship in Girls Volleyball. Kelsey Justman led the way with 69kills in the two games setting a new State record for Division 4. Justman also went over the 1500kill milestone vs Newman Catholic. Jaelyn Stowe had a whopping 109 assists in the two games and went over the 3,000 assist milestone in her career. The Wolves had made it to state the previous two years but were eliminated in the State Semi-Finals. It looked like history would repeat itself down 2-0 and then down 2-1 in set four vs Fall River and facing elimination point but the Wolves played fearless rallied and downed Fall River 3-2 in the State Semi-Finals setting up a State championship game vs Newman. Wonewoc-Center again faced a 2-0 set deficit before rallying for the victory and a Golden Ball. Wonewoc-Center finishes their season 30-2 and as WIAA Division 4 State Champions. What a senior career it was for Estanna Graewin, Jaelyn Stowe, Kelsey Justman, Bryn Ertel, and Mia Bulin!