The Wonewoc-Center Wolves rallied for a 7-5 victory over Brookwood Monday night in Scenic Bluffs baseball.  The Wolves trailed 4-3 heading into the 6th inning before rallying for a 4 run 6th inning.  The 6th inning rally took place after Brookwood retired the first two hitters.  Alex Radek was hit by a pitch, Zander Myers singled and Kolten Keller walked to load the bases.  Landon Wolhrab then singled to score 2 runs, giving the Wolves the lead.  Ashton Spencer would drive in two runs with a hit to give Wonewoc-Center a 3 run cushion heading into the 7th.  Brookwood was able to get a single run in the 7th but pitcher Caleb Bilek limited the damage to give Wonewoc-Center its 2nd win of the season.  Bilek got the win in relief giving up 2 runs in 3innings of work while striking out 4 and walking only 1.  Wonewoc-Center is now 2-4 in Scenic Bluffs action.  Brookwood drops to 0-7 and 0-6 in Conference action.  Evan Wang went 2-3 with an RBI for  Brookwood but also was the losing pitcher. 