The Wonewoc-Center Wolves rallied for a 7-5 victory over Brookwood Monday night in Scenic Bluffs baseball. The Wolves trailed 4-3 heading into the 6th inning before rallying for a 4 run 6th inning. The 6th inning rally took place after Brookwood retired the first two hitters. Alex Radek was hit by a pitch, Zander Myers singled and Kolten Keller walked to load the bases. Landon Wolhrab then singled to score 2 runs, giving the Wolves the lead. Ashton Spencer would drive in two runs with a hit to give Wonewoc-Center a 3 run cushion heading into the 7th. Brookwood was able to get a single run in the 7th but pitcher Caleb Bilek limited the damage to give Wonewoc-Center its 2nd win of the season. Bilek got the win in relief giving up 2 runs in 3innings of work while striking out 4 and walking only 1. Wonewoc-Center is now 2-4 in Scenic Bluffs action. Brookwood drops to 0-7 and 0-6 in Conference action. Evan Wang went 2-3 with an RBI for Brookwood but also was the losing pitcher.