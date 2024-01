The Wonewoc-Center girls basketball team held off Riverdale 59-52 Monday night to improve to 7-6 on their season. Wonewoc-Center made a living at the free throw line knocking down nearly 30 free throws in the victory. The Wolves were led by Emma Mildbrand who finished with 21 points while Brooklyn Bolton added 20. Zuri Dennis led Riverdale with a game high 24 points.