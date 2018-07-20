The Wonewoc-Center Wolves cruised into the WIAA Division 4 Sectional Championship game by sweeping Plum City Elmwood 3-0 by scores of 25-13, 25-11, and 25-15. Kelsey Justman led the way for the Wolves with 21kills, 3aces, and 3blocks. Jaelyn Stowe notched 28assists, 3aces and 2blocks, while Estanna Graewin added 5kills. Wonewoc-Center will now take on Highland who downed Barneveld Thursday. The game will take place Saturday at 7pm and currently scheduled to be played at La Farge High School. We will have coverage beginning at 6:30pm. It is Wonewoc-Centers 2nd straight appearance in the Sectional Final.