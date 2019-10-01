The Wonewoc-Center Wolves Girls Basketball team scored the first 10points of the game in route to a 57-45 victory over the New Lisbon Rockets. The Wolves kept the distance around 10points the entire first half building a 28-15 halftime lead. Wonewoc-Center grew that lead to 19 in the 2nd half before New Lisbon attempted a rally that fell short. New Lisbon was able to trim the lead down to 8 but could get no closer. Emma Mildebrand led the Wolves with 17points, while Olivia Olson added 12. The win improves Wonewoc-Center to 4-7 in the Scenic Bluffs and 9-8 overall. New Lisbon was led by Abby Steele who had a team high 16points, Arria Raese added 15. New Lisbon drops to 3-8 in the conference and 4-15 overall.