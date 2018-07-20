The Wonewoc-Center Lady Wolves ended the schools 16 year Volleyball Conference championship drought by defeating Brookwood in Ontario 3-0 Thursday night. It’s the school’s first conference championship in any sport in the Scenic Bluffs since 2007 (when the boys basketball team won a SBC Championship). The Lady Wolves had no trouble with Brookwood in set one defeating the Falcons 25-7. Brookwood battled the wolves in set to but Wonewoc-Center came up with the victory 25-17 and would complete the sweep downing the Falcons 25-11. Wonewoc-Center will share the Scenic Bluffs conference championship with the Bangor Cardinals. Wonewoc-Center finishes their regular season with a record of 12-2 in the Scenic Bluffs and 23-4 overall. Wonewoc-Center will host Weston on Tuesday in a WIAA D4 Regional quarterfinal matchup. Brookwood will travel to Hillsboro on Tuesday.