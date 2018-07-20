The Wonewoc-Center Wolves Boys basketball season came to an end Wednesday night in a Regional Quarterfinal game at La Farge last night. La Farge controlled the game from the start jumping out to a 40-26 halftime lead over the Wolves. La Farge ended the first half on an 11-0 run. Wonewoc-Center never got closer than 10 in the 2nd half despite a team high 23 points from Ashton Spencer. Landon Wohlrab and Kaden Sprotte each added 13 points for the Wolves and Danny Roehling chipped in 10 for Wonewoc-Center. La Farge was led by Bryce Franks who scored a game high 31 points. Wonewoc-Center finishes its season at 2-16. La Farge improves to 3-11 and will play at Royall Friday night.