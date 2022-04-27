The Wonewoc-Center Wolves rolled over Royall 14-1 in Scenic Bluffs Softball action Tuesday afternoon. Pitcher Shelby Justman was one out away from a no-hitter when it was broken up by Royall’s Macie Vierck, in the bottom of the 5th inning. Justman got plenty of offense Callissa Keller had 3 hits for the Wolves and Anna Roehling drove in 4 runs in the victory. Kelsey Justman scored 3 runs and tripled for the Wolves. The win improves the Wolves to 3-3 on the season Royall falls to 3-6.