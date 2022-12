The Wonewoc-Center boys basketball team could not contain Coulee Christian’s Zach Mertes in a 62-42 loss Monday night. Mertes went off for 27points scoring 21 in the first half. Coulee Christian dropped in 7 three pointers in the victory. Wonewoc-Center was led by Carter Stout who finished with a team high 19points. Wonewoc-Center falls to 0-5 on the season and will take on Hillsboro Thursday.