The Wonewoc-Center Wolves are once again Regional Champions in Division 4 Volleyball action. Wonewoc-Center swept their rivals the Royall Panthers 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 Saturday night. The Wolves got their usual strong game from Kelsey Justman and Jaelyn Stowe. Stowe had 40 assists in the game and went over the 2,000 career assists milestone. Emman Milbrand, Estanna Graewin also had big games for the wolves along with Brynn Ertel. Royall’s Brooklyn Gruen eclipsed the 1,000 career assists milestone in the loss. Wonewoc-Center improves to 23-4 on the season. They will take on Plum City/Elmwood Thursday night in the sectional semi-final currently scheduled to be played in Brookwood.