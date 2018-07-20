The Wonewoc-Center Wolves used a strong defensive effort to notch a 45-25 victory over Seneca Monday night in a non-conference girls basketball game. Wonewoc-Center held Seneca to only 6 made field goals in the game and only 2 made field goals in the 2nd half. The Wolves got plenty of offense from the Justman sisters. Kelsey Justman notched a game high 17 points while sister Shelby added 13 points. The two sisters combined to outscore Seneca as a team 30-25. Nicole Totzke added 9 points in the Wolves victory. The Wolves will take on Weston in a makeup game on December 28th. Wonewoc-Center improves to 3-2 on the season while Seneca drops to 2-7.