The Wonewoc-Center Volleyball teams 2nd straight State Tournament appearance ended with a familiar result a 3-0 loss to the Chippewa Falls McDonnell Macks. Kelsey Justman led the Wolves with 20kills just missing out on notching 1,000 kills to end just her junior year. Despite the loss what a season for the Wolves in what many considered a slight rebuild year the Wolves reloaded and notched their 2nd straight conference, regional, and sectional championship. Wonewoc-Center finishes their season with an overall record of 25-5.