Playing for the first time since February of 2021 Brady Uppena scored a game high 20points to lead Royall to a season opening 58-48 victory over Kickapoo Monday night. Uppena missed all of last year due to an ACL injury. Royall fought back from a 4 point halftime deficit to seize the victory. Brady scored the first 11 points of the game for the Panthers. Tucker Wildes and Carter Uppena each had 8points to pace Royall. Kickapoo’s Bryar Ledman finished with a team high 12points . Royall 1-0 will travel to Westby next Monday. Kickapoo drops to 0-2.