The New Lisbon Rockets gave a strong battle to the Riverdale Chieftains but still fell in straight sets 25-23, 25-23, 25-19, in High School Volleyball action. New Lisbon got off to fast starts in each set but Riverdale dominated the middles of each set and would then hang on for the set victories behind a strong game from Summer Noble. Morgan Sanders had a strong game for the Rockets who fall to 4-6 on the season. Riverdale improves to 6-3.

Other Volleyball Scores from Monday night

Cashton 3 Necedah 0

Wonewoc-Center 3 Kickapoo 2