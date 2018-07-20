The Royall Panthers Girls Basketball team stayed undefeated on the season downing previously undefeated Cashton 58-51. Royall used an 11-0 first half run to take a 27-10 lead, from there they were able to hold off a feisty Eagles team. Royall got a team high 22points from junior Marah Gruen, Gruen had 17points in the first half. Cailey Simons added 14 for the Panthers while Makayla Martin chipped in with 11. Cashton got a game high 25points from Braylee Hyatt. Royall improves to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in SBC action. Cashton falls to 3-1 and 1-1 in conference play. Royall will host New Lisbon Tuesday night.