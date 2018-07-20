The Royall Panthers used a strong defensive effort to defeat the New Lisbon Rockets in boys basketball Friday night. The Panthers defeated the Rockets 53-36 holding the Rockets to just 3 made field goals in the 2nd half and just 8 made field goals in the entire game. Royall was led in scoring by Bryce Gruen who finished with 19; Zephyr Turner scored 12, while Brady Uppena added 11. Max Benish finished with only 5 points for the Panthers but shadowed New Lisbon’s Ashton Pfaff up and down the court holding him to just 11 points on two made field goals. Nikita Shankle led the Rockets with 15 points. Royall improves to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 in Scenic Bluffs action; they will host Hillsboro on Tuesday. New Lisbon drop to 0-2 they are 0-1 in Scenic Bluffs action. New Lisbon travels to Cashton on Tuesday.