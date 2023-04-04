The Royall Panther baseball team opened up their season with a 10-0 victory over Hillsboro Monday evening. Royall scored 3 runs in the first inning on an RBI double by Tyrus Wildes and an RBI single by Bryce Olson. Royall added 7 more runs in the 2nd inning that included this time a 2 run single by Bryce Olson. Royall took advantage of 5 walks issued by Hillsboro in the 2nd Inning. Those 10 runs were plenty for starting pitcher Parker Friedl who pitched 4 scoreless innings giving up just 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out a pair. Friedl was backed up by a great defensive effort by hits teammates, it included a great catch by Seth Brandau in left field and also a great throw to by Brandau from left field gunning down a Tiger runner trying to score. Royall improves to 1-0 on the season and 1-0 in Scenic Bluffs Conference play. Hillsboro falls to 1-2 and 0-1 in the conference.